Mujer en estado delicado en California tras usar crema rejuvenecedora con metilmercurio

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LOS ÁNGELES.- Una mujer fue hospitalizada en California en “un estado semicomatoso” tras utilizar una crema rejuvenecedora comprada en internet y contaminada con metilmercurio, el primer caso de este tipo en Estados Unidos, dijeron este miércoles las autoridades sanitarias.

“Estamos urgiendo a la comunidad a que suspenda inmediatamente la utilización de cremas para la piel importadas de México debido al riesgo de contaminación con metilmercurio”, indicó a Efe Olivia Kasirye, del Departamento de Salud Pública (DHS) del condado de Sacramento.

Las autoridades estatales de salud están trabajando conjuntamente con las de Sacramento para analizar e identificar cremas similares en toda el área, donde se presentó este envenenamiento, según explicó Kasirye.

La representante del DHS expuso que el metilmercurio, que en este caso no era uno de los componentes originarios de la crema rejuvenecedora marca Pond’s, sino fue “agregado por un tercero después de la compra”, ataca el sistema nervioso causando daños, en algunos casos irreparables.

La crema fue adquirida por la víctima, que no ha sido identificada pero sí se sabe que tiene 47 años, “a través de una red informal que la importó desde México”.

En un comunicado, el DHS advierte sobre los riesgos de este tipo de productos.

La recomendación de las autoridades sanitarias para aquellas personas que estén usando estas cremas es que lleven el producto en una bolsa plástica cerrada a su médico personal y se realicen pruebas de laboratorio de sangre y orina.

El DHS recomienda, además, suspender inmediatamente el uso de la crema.

Según señaló la entidad, en California se han detectado 60 casos de envenenamientos relacionados con cremas para la piel que contienen cloruro de mercurio en los últimos nueve años.

Esta sustancia es menos tóxica y es la primera vez que se comprueba una situación de este tipo causada por metilmercurio.

Los síntomas de la intoxicación incluyen pérdida de la memoria, depresión, insomnio, cefaleas, ansiedad, pérdida de peso, fatiga y temblores, advirtieron las autoridades.

En su página web, el DHS de Sacramento ofrece una lista de los productos para la piel en los que se ha detectado la presencia de algún compuesto de mercurio.

