Mujer de EE.UU. da a luz dos pares de gemelos en el mismo año

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Una madre de West Pal Beach (Florida, EE.UU.) tuvo dos pares de gemelos en menos de un año en 2019, informó la estación local de noticias WPTV.

El primer parto de Alexzandria Wolliston fue en marzo, cuando nacieron Mark y Malakhi, y el segundo ocurrió el pasado 27 de diciembre con el nacimiento de Kaylen y Kaleb.

La mujer aparece hoy sonriente en sendas fotos publicadas por medios locales sosteniendo a los recién nacidos y con sus hermanos mayores de nueve meses.

Los cuatro niños nacieron en el lapso de nueve meses.

“Siento que gané la lotería doble”, dijo Wolliston al canal.

La madre explicó que descubrió recientemente que sus dos abuelas habían perdido gemelos mientras daban a luz.

“Siempre digo que siento que mis abuelas me dieron a sus hijos porque son dos pares de gemelos”, dijo Wolliston.

“Siento que simplemente los enviaron por mí”.

Wolliston además explicó que su hija de 3 años la preparó para cuidar a sus hermanos.

“En realidad era peor que ellos, así que era como dos bebés en uno”, manifestó.

