Mueren cuatro niños en un incendio en Miami

Por EFE jueves 2 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Cuatro niños murieron y dos adultos resultaron heridos debido a un incendio en una vivienda en Miami, informaron este jueves las autoridades.

La Policía de Miami señaló que los menores quedaron atrapados en medio de la conflagración en una vivienda cercana al Aeropuerto Internacional de Miami.

Detalló que el incendio ocurrió el lunes pasado y que tres de los menores murieron ese día, mientras que el otro falleció el miércoles en un centro hospitalario.

Las víctimas fueron identificadas como Heilyn Mejía, de 11 años, Nainalee López, 8, Nomad López, 6, y Naziyah Fernández, de 1.

Las personas heridas fueron la madre y la abuela de los niños, remitidas al hospital Jackson Memorial.

A través del portal GoFundMe, familiares y amigos iniciaron una recolecta de dinero para ayudar a las víctimas de esta “trágica pérdida”.

“El lunes 30 de diciembre, la tragedia golpeó una humilde casa de Miami y se cobró la vida de cuatro preciosos bebés”, señala Jocelyn Miranda-Perry, organizadora de la recolecta.

“Nosotros como comunidad necesitamos unirnos para ayudar a las familias a darles la despedida final como se merecen. Ayudemos a quitar esa carga de aquellos que están de duelo”, agrega.

Las autoridades de Miami investigan las causas del incendio.

