Mueren cinco personas al caer una avioneta en el estado mexicano de Michoacán

Por EFE miércoles 23 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Morelia (México).- Al menos cinco personas murieron al caer este miércoles una avioneta en una región boscosa del occidental estado mexicano de Michoacán, cerca del lugar donde en julio pasado se accidentó un helicóptero en el que murieron cuatro personas, informó el gobierno estatal.

La avioneta se precipitó a tierra sobre un río que cruza el poblado de Las Juntas, en el municipio de Villa Madero, una zona boscosa, indicó el Gobierno de Michoacán al confirmar el accidente.

Paramédicos y policías se trasladan al sitio del accidente para emprender las labores de rescate de los cadáveres y restos de la aeronave de uso privado, la cual cuenta con la matrícula XB-JZF.

De acuerdo con información preliminar, el Gobierno de Michoacán, indicó que la avioneta tuvo como punto de partida un aeropuerto del norteño estado mexicano de Durango y que se dirigía a la ciudad portuaria de Acapulco, en el sureño estado de Guerrero.

Las autoridades indicaron que al momento se desconocen los nombres de los cinco ocupantes de la aeronave.

La Fiscalía General del Estado de Michocán envió a personal del área de Servicios Periciales al lugar del acidente para iniciar las investigaciones y determinar cuáles fueron las causas del desplome.

La Unidad Estatal de Protección Civil ha informado que las labores de rescate de los cuerpos podrían prolongarse por varias horas.

El pasado 24 de julio, un helicóptero Eurocopter que fue habilitado como taxi aéreo se desplomó en una zona cercana al poblado de San Diego Curupatzeo, colindante con la comunidad de Las Juntas.

En ese accidente, murieron dos pilotos y dos funcionarios identificados como José Martín Godoy Castro y Germán Ortega Silva, secretario de Seguridad Pública Estatal y director del sistema de salud “Seguro Popular”, respectivamente.

Hasta el momento, la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transportes (SCT), encargada de la investigación de la caída del helicóptero, no ha dado a conocer resultado de los peritajes.

Anuncios