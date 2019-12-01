Mueren 14 personas en un nuevo ataque a una iglesia en Burkina Faso

Por EFE domingo 1 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Uagadugú.- Al menos 14 personas murieron y varias más resultaron heridas hoy en un ataque contra una iglesia protestante en la región del Este de Burkina Faso, anunciaron las autoridades locales.

“Este ataque desgraciadamente ha ocasionado 14 muertos y numerosos heridos”, declaró el gobernador de la región del Este, coronel Saïdou Sanou, en un comunicado.

El ataque tuvo lugar por la tarde en Hantoukoura, un pueblo situado en la provincia de Komandjari, cuando hombres armados no identificados irrumpieron y dispararon en una iglesia protestante mientras los fieles se encontraban reunidos durante la misa dominical.

Según una fuente de seguridad contactada por Efe, los asaltantes ejecutaron fríamente a los civiles, incluyendo al pastor de la iglesia.

“Los niños no se han salvado”, añadió la misma fuente durante su declaración.

En su comunicado, el gobernador aseguró que “las fuerzas de defensa y de seguridad han lanzado una operación para socorrer a las personas heridas y han emprendido un rastreo de la zona”.

No es la primera vez que una iglesia es atacada por terroristas en Burkina Faso.

El 23 de abril un pastor fue asesinado en región del Sahel (norte) y cinco días más tarde Burkina Faso sufrió el primer ataque a una iglesia, cuando seis personas fueron asesinadas por un grupo de hombres armados que atacaron una iglesia protestante también en la región del Sahel.

En mayo dos iglesias católicas fueron atacadas y cuatro católicos fueron asesinados cuando portaban una estatua de la Virgen María en una procesión en la Región Centro-Norte.

El terrorismo en Burkina Faso comenzó en abril de 2015, cuando miembros de un grupo afiliado a la red Al Qaeda secuestraron a un guardia de seguridad rumano en una mina de manganeso Tambao, en el norte del país, que aún sigue desaparecido.

Desde entonces ha ido en aumento el número de ataques atribuidos a grupos afiliados a Al Qaeda y al Estado Islámico (EI).

La región más afectada por esta creciente inseguridad es la del Sahel, situada en el norte y que comparte frontera con Malí y Níger, siendo un foco habitual de ataques armados y secuestros.

Burkina Faso es uno de los cinco países que componen la fuerza transfronteriza conjunta G5 Sahel -junto a Mali, Mauritania, Níger y Chad- con el objetivo de combatir el terrorismo yihadista en la región.

