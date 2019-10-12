Muere Sara Danius, primera mujer al frente de la Academia Sueca

Por EFE sábado 12 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Copenhague .- Sara Danius, primera mujer en ocupar el cargo de secretaria permanente de la Academia Sueca y al frente de la institución que otorga el Nobel de Literatura durante su reciente crisis, ha muerto a los 57 años tras una larga enfermedad, informó este sábado la familia a la agencia TT, que no especificó el lugar del fallecimiento.


Catedrática de Literatura, escritora y crítica literaria, la académica sueca fue elegida miembro de la institución en 2013 y, dos años después, sucedió a Peter Englund en el cargo más importante de la institución, que en 300 años de historia desempeñaría por primera vez una mujer.

Bajo su dirección, la Academia Sueca realizó elecciones polémicas para el Nobel de Literatura: la bielorrusa Svetlana Alexiévich, el cantautor estadounidense Bob Dylan y el británico Kazuo Ishiguro.

Y con Danius la institución vivió una crisis histórica tras las acusaciones de abusos sexuales y de filtraciones vertidas en noviembre de 2017 por 18 mujeres en Dagens Nyheter, el principal diario sueco, contra una persona muy vinculada a la Academia.

Esa persona resultó ser el francés Jean-Claude Arnault, esposo de la académica Katarina Frostenson, con quien regentaba un club literario apoyado por la institución y amigo de varios miembros.

La Academia Sueca encargó un informe, que detectó irregularidades en la financiación del club, sugería presentar una denuncia, advertía del problemático rol de Frostenson y concluía que Arnault había filtrado el nombre del ganador del Nobel en siete ocasiones.

Varios miembros, Danius entre ellos, quisieron expulsar a Frostenson, una medida que solo se ha aplicado una vez en tres siglos, pero tras la negativa de la mayoría, se produjeron varias dimisiones en abril de 2018, incluida la suya.

Su salida provocó manifestaciones y numerosas reacciones en redes sociales, señalándola como supuesta víctima del machismo de la Academia y en el contexto de la campaña de denuncias de abusos #MeToo (Yo también), que había desencadenado meses atrás la crisis.

La Academia Sueca estuvo al borde del abismo y se vio forzada por primera vez en seis décadas a aplazar el Nobel del año pasado para iniciar un proceso de reformas, renovación de miembros e inclusión de personas externas en el comité elector para que la Fundación Nobel accediera a que se volviera a fallar el premio.

En febrero pasado Danius y la Academia formalizaron un acuerdo, que incluía compensación económica y era similar al firmado un mes antes con Frostenson, para su salida definitiva de la institución.

La muerte de Danius se conoce dos días después de que la Academia fallase un Nobel de Literatura “doble”: el de 2018, para la polaca Olga Tokarczuk y el de 2019, para el austríaco Peter Handke.

