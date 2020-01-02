Muere Nick Gordon, “responsable” de la muerte de la hija de Whitney Houston

Por EFE jueves 2 de enero, 2020
Nick Gordon, quien fue hallado responsable de la muerte de su exnovia Bobbi Kristina Brown

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Nick Gordon, quien fue hallado responsable de la muerte de su exnovia Bobbi Kristina Brown, la hija de la cantante Whitney Houston, falleció al parecer debido a una sobredosis, informaron este jueves medios estadounidenses.

La muerte de Gordon, de 30 años, y quien había sido hallado responsable del fallecimiento de Brown cuando esta tenía 22 años por una intoxicación con cocaína, fue confirmada por su familia y su abogado Joe S. Habachy, quien no detalló la causa ni el lugar de la muerte.

Sin embargo, el portal TMZ detalló que Gordon murió el miércoles en Florida tras ser llevado de urgencias a un centro hospitalario.

“Un hombre que decía ser el hermano de Nick dijo que Nick murió de una aparente sobredosis”, al parecer de opioides y tras ser encontrado con espuma en la boca, precisó TMZ.

Gordon había sido declarado “legalmente responsable” de la muerte de su expareja, a la que presuntamente le había suministrado un “coctel tóxico” de drogas antes de abandonarla en una bañera de la vivienda que compartían.

En 2016 un juez de Atlanta ordenó a Gordon pagar 36 millones de dólares por negligencia en el homicidio de la joven, la única hija que tuvo Houston y quien falleció en 2015 después de pasar seis meses en coma.

Gordon era hijo adoptivo de Houston y formalizó su relación de pareja con Bobbi Kristina tras la muerte de la cantante afroamericana, quien fue encontrada ahogada en la bañera de un hotel de Beverly Hills, en Los Ángeles, tras sufrir también una intoxicación por consumo de cocaína.

Bobbi Kristina Brown era hija del también cantante Bobby Brown.

La inesperada muerte de la cantante Whitney Houston supuso un duro golpe para el mundo de la música, que vino además seguido tres años después de la tragedia de su hija.

Houston, quien vendió más de 170 millones de discos y fue galardonada con 7 premios Grammy en sus cerca de tres décadas de carrera, murió el 11 de febrero de 2012.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar