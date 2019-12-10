Muere la cantante de Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, a los 61 años

Por EFE martes 10 de diciembre, 2019
La cantante del grupo sueco Roxette, Marie Fredriksson

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Berlín.- La cantante del grupo sueco Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, a quien en 2002 le fue diagnosticado un tumor cerebral, ha muerto a los 61 años, según informan hoy medios locales.

“Marie Fredriksson, la cantante, compositora y una de las mitades del famoso duo Roxette, ha muerto. Tenía 61 años”, escribe Radio Sweden en su cuenta de Twitter.

En la cuenta oficial del Gobierno de Suecia en esa misma red social puede leerse: “”Descansa en paz, Marie Fredriksson. Increíble cantante, tanto con Roxette como en solitario”.

