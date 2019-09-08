Muere en Santo Domingo el exsenador por Barahona Sterling Vásquez

Por EFE domingo 8 de septiembre, 2019
Noé Sterling Vásquez, exsenador de Barahona

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El exsenador Noé Sterling Vásquez falleció este domingo en un centro clínico de Santo Domingo, según dio a conocer el Partido Reformista Social Cristiano (PRSC), donde militó durante casi toda su carrera política.

La organización opositora expresó en su cuenta de Twitter su “más sentido pésame” a los familiares y amigos del exlegislador y pidió que el “Todopoderoso lo lleve a su diestra”.

Asimismo, el alto dirigente reformista Rafael ‘Ito’ Bisonó manifestó su “gran pesar” por el deceso y recordó que Sterling Vásquez fue también diputado y secretario de la Presidencia en el Gobierno, entre otros cargos.

Bisonó también utilizó Twitter para afirmar que el exlegislador “fue siempre conciliador y dispuesto a apoyar la juventud y las causas de principios. Lo recordaré siempre por su amistad”.

Sterling fue senador de la República en representación de la provincia de Barahona donde sus restos recibirán sepultura.

Previo a las elecciones generales de 2016, Sterling Vásquez abandonó el PRSC para pasar al Partido Revolucionario Moderno (PRM), siendo el candidato de esa formación a senador por Baharona.

