Muere a los 86 años el polémico naturalista británico David Bellamy

“Con tristeza, debo informar de que David Bellamy murió esta mañana. David y yo trabajamos juntos en numerosos proyectos y diversos lugares desde que lanzamos The Conservation Foundation en 1982”, señala un comunicado firmado por el también naturalista David Shreeve.

Bellamy, que entre la década de 1970 y el principio de la del 2000 participó en gran cantidad de programas de televisión y documentales, “ha inspirado a toda una generación con sus amplios intereses y su entusiasmo, que no conocía barreras”, agrega Shreeve.

“Hoy es un día muy triste para todos nosotros”, señala el conservacionista, quien consideraba a Bellamy un “amigo muy especial”.

Hace más de una década, Bellamy generó polémica al poner en duda la influencia del ser humano en el calentamiento global y sostener que el incremento de las temperaturas se debe a ciclos naturales de la Tierra.

“El cambio climático está ocurriendo, ha estado ocurriendo siempre que ha habido clima. Ciertamente, en los últimos tiempos hay un periodo en el que parece que la temperatura está subiendo más y más”, dijo en 2007 a la BBC.

Mas tarde aseguró que su postura le costó su carrera televisiva. “Todo el trabajo se secó después de aquello. Iba a empezar otra serie en la BBC que no fue a ningún lado, y los otros (el canal ITV) no quisieron saber nada. Me dejaron de lado. No querían oír a la otra parte”, dijo en 2013 al diario “The Independent”.

Cuestionado en esa ocasión por si mantenía su punto de vista, respondió que “absolutamente”.