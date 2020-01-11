Muere a los 67 años el rockero Neil Peart, el batería de Rush

Por EFE viernes 10 de enero, 2020
Baterista Neil Peart

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- Neil Peart, el batería de la famosa banda canadiense de rock progresivo Rush, falleció el pasado martes a los 67 años en Santa Mónica (California, EE.UU.).

El grupo confirmó este viernes en Twitter la muerte por un cáncer de Peart, cuyo fallecimiento había sido adelantado anteriormente por medios especializados como Rolling Stone.

“Con el corazón roto y la más profunda de las tristezas debemos compartir la terrible noticia de que el martes, nuestro amigo, hermano del alma y compañero de banda por más de 45 años, Neil, perdió su increíblemente valiente batalla de tres años y medio contra el cáncer cerebral”, explicó hoy Rush en su mensaje.

“Pedimos a los amigos, fans y medios de comunicación que respeten la necesidad de la familia de privacidad y paz en este extremadamente doloroso y difícil momento. Los que deseen expresar sus condolencias pueden elegir un grupo de investigación o de caridad sobre el cáncer y hacer una donación en nombre de Neil. Descansa en paz, hermano”, añadieron.

Admirado por su explosivo e imaginativo estilo a la batería, Peart (Hamilton, Canadá, 1952) dio vida junto al bajista y cantante Geddy Lee y el guitarrista Alex Lifeson a la recordada formación de Rush, una referencia imprescindible del rock progresivo que alcanzó su cúspide en los años 70.

Peart, que también fue letrista del conjunto, se incorporó a Rush en 1974 después de que la banda hubiera publicada su debut homónimo “Rush” (1974).

Con Peart como pieza clave de su maquinaria, Rush se entregó a un barroco estilo roquero de largos desarrollos instrumentales y gran virtuosismo y pasión en los solos.

Álbumes como “2112” (1976), “Permanent Waves” (1980) o “Moving Pictures” (1981) ayudan a explicar el legado de una banda que logró una enorme popularidad en todo el mundo.

Peart, asimismo, era citado habitualmente entre los percusionistas de todo tipo de latitudes como una de sus grandes influencias.

“Su poder, precisión y composición eran incomparables. Era llamado ‘El Profesor’ por una razón: todos aprendimos de él”, señaló hoy Dave Grohl, exbatería de Nirvana y líder ahora de Foo Fighters.

Taylor Hawkins, el batería de Foo Fighters, y Grohl fueron los encargados en 2013 de dar el discurso de bienvenida a Rush cuando fueron invitados a formar parte del Salón de la Fama del Rock and Roll.

