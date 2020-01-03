Muere a los 21 años la rapera estadounidense Lexii Alijai

Por EFE jueves 2 de enero, 2020
Lexii Alijai

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- La joven rapera estadounidense Lexii Alijai falleció el día de Año Nuevo a los 21 años.

No se han dado a conocer de manera oficial los detalles ni las causas de la prematura muerte de la artista, pero compañeros del mundo de la música, como la cantante Kehlani, reaccionaron con gran tristeza a las informaciones que aparecieron entre el miércoles y el jueves en internet asegurando que Lexii Alijai había muerto.

“Acabo de recibir la peor jodida noticia de siempre. Mi corazón está roto. Joder”, escribió ayer en Twitter Kehlani, que contó como colaboradora con Lexii Alijai en el tema de 2015 “Jealous”.

“Estoy enfadada, confusa, con el corazón roto. Te quiero, Lexii. ¡Mi chica tenía 21 años!”, añadió.

Kehlani, con 1,3 millones de seguidores en Twitter y 9,6 millones en Instagram, compartió a lo largo de hoy numerosos mensajes y fotografías en sus redes sociales como tributo final a Lexii Alijai.

Originaria de St. Paul (Minesota, EE.UU.) y todavía dando los primeros pasos de su carrera profesional, Lexii Alijai, cuyo nombre real era Alexis Alijai Lynch, había publicado un disco hasta la fecha, su debut “Growing Pains” de 2017, así como diferentes mixtapes y formatos reducidos como “Super Sweet 16”, cuando solo tenía 16 años, o “Joseph’s Coat” (2015).

El portal BuzzFeed aseguró hoy que había hablado con miembros de su familia, quienes confirmaron la muerte de la rapera.

Su prima LaMycha Jett aseguró a BuzzFeed que Lexii Alijai estaba “comprometida con y dedicada a” su música y agregó que “siempre supo exactamente lo que quería ser”.

“Era afectuosa, cariñosa, dulce, humilde (…). Te daba abrazos todo el tiempo y sus palabras para despedirse eran siempre ‘te quiero’. Tenía pasión por el arte y por la escritura. Alexis era hermosa por dentro y por fuera”, detalló.

El periódico Star Tribune, que se edita en Mineápolis y que es el más importante de Minesota, destacó hoy en su obituario de Lexii Alijai la creciente importancia que había logrado la artista dentro de la escena hip-hop de este estado pese a ser todavía una cantante muy joven.

