Miles de maestros de Florida protestan por mejoras de salarios y educación

En “La toma de Tallahassee” que convocó el sindicato Asociación Educativa de Florida (FEA) participaron también padres de alumnos y activistas sindicales nacionales en pro de una mejor educación en un estado, donde, según fuentes sindicales, hay maestros que cobran salarios por debajo de la línea de pobreza.

“Hemos visto más de una década de desinversión en la educación pública en este estado y esto tiene que parar. Ha llegado la hora de decirle la verdad al poder”, señaló el presidente de FEA, Fedrick Ingram.

Con carteles que decían “financien las escuelas públicas, financien nuestro futuro”, centenares de maestros de todo el estado marcharon desde el campus de la Universidad Estatal de Florida hasta el Capitolio.

“No vamos a retroceder, no nos retiraremos, no cederemos, ni nos detendremos, no esperaremos nuestro turno. De hecho, debemos decirle a los legisladores: si usted va detrás de mi trabajo, ciertamente iré tras el tuyo”, proclamó la FEA.

“Se trata del éxito de los estudiantes… se trata de hacer que todos los estudiantes tengan las escuelas públicas que se merecen”, enfatizó Ingram.

La protesta se llevó a cabo pese al temor de algunos maestros del condado Polk, en el centro de Florida, que se sintieron amenazados por las autoridades escolares tras recibir un correo electrónico que parecía amenazar sus trabajos si pedían el día libre para protestar.

Al respecto, la aspirante demócrata a la Presidencia, Elizabeth Warren, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter que los “maestros de Florida se están movilizando por un salario justo y mejores fondos para las escuelas, y no se sentirán intimidados ni socavados”.

En 2019 el gobernador de Florida, el republicano Ron DeSantis, declaró que 2020 sería el “año del maestro” y propuso invertir 600 millones de dólares para incrementar a 47.500 dólares al año el salarios de los maestros y otros 300 millones para bonos, una propuesta que no todos los legisladores de su partido apoyan.

El Congreso de Florida, de mayoría republicana, que inicia sesiones este martes, se ha mostrado escéptico sobre el plan en DeSantis.

Para la maestra Suzanne Martin la educación en Florida, uno de los diez estados con menos fondos a nivel nacional para estudiantes y con unos 3.500 puestos vacantes de enseñanza, no debe ser partidista.

“Los miembros de FEA son republicanos, demócratas e independientes y estamos aquí”, manifestó la maestra.