Miles de israelíes piden renuncia de Netanyahu por segunda semana consecutiva

Por EFE sábado 30 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Jerusalén.- Miles de israelíes se manifestaron hoy en Tel Aviv, por segundo sábado consecutivo y con más concurrencia, para pedir la renuncia del primer ministro de Israel en funciones, Benjamín Netanyahu, después de que el fiscal general del Estado lo acusara por corrupción.


La protesta, organizada por el Movimiento por un Gobierno de Calidad, tuvo lugar en la plaza Habima, en el centro de la ciudad y contó con la presencia de políticos y activistas de izquierda, que se acercaron para demostrar su descontento tras el anuncio, el jueves de la semana pasada, de que Netanyahu será formalmente acusado por cargos de fraude, cohecho y abuso de confianza.

“Hoy dijimos, con una voz fuerte y clara, que no tendremos un primer ministro acusado de recibir sobornos”, declaró a Efe Tomer Naor, uno de los organizadores, quien agregó que el foco de la protesta no fueron los aspectos legales sino “éticos y democráticos”.

Los manifestantes, que según estimaciones de medios locales alcanzaron los 5.000 y duplicaron la cantidad del sábado pasado, portaron carteles en los que llamaron “criminal” al actual mandatario y corearon frases como “Netanyahu, renuncia, Israel es más importante” y “Democracia fuerte, Israel fuerte”.

Esta protesta se da tan solo cuatro días después de que miles de israelíes se reunieran en otra plaza de la ciudad en apoyo al primer ministro, que denunció que la acusación en su contra es una “intento golpista” y atacó duramente a la Justicia y la Policía.

En esa movilización, los manifestantes pidieron la renuncia del fiscal general del Estado, Avijai Mandelblit y hasta cantaron solicitando el arresto de miembros específicos de su equipo.

Aunque Netanyahu aún conserva el apoyo de la mayoría de su partido, el derechista Likud, el Comité Central de la formación se reunirá el jueves próximo para decidir si celebran o no primarias, a tan solo seis días de que expire el plazo que tiene la Knéset (Parlamento de Israel), para poder formar un Gobierno y evitar los terceros comicios generales en menos de un año.

