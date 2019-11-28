Migración extiende horario para emisión de certificación de salida de menores

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019
Fachada de la Dirección General de Migración

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Dirección General de Migración (DGM) informó este jueves de que, con motivo del periodo vacacional navideño, ha dispuesto una extensión provisional del horario laboral en el Departamento de Certificaciones donde se expiden los permisos de salidas de menores de edad.

La medida será efectiva desde el próximo lunes 2 al viernes 22 de diciembre de este año en horario de 8.00 de la mañana hasta las 6.00 de la tarde, de lunes a viernes.

El reajuste temporal incluye la oficina regional de Migración en Santiago para facilitar el proceso a los ciudadanos residentes en la zona del Cibao.

De acuerdo con el comunicado, la solicitud debe ser gestionada a través del portal web institucional y, una vez completada, el expediente original debe ser depositado en cualquiera de las oficinas habilitadas.

Finalmente, el permiso podrá ser impreso desde el portal web sin necesidad de retornar a la institución, ahorrando tiempo y dinero.

Asimismo, la DGM indicó que los padres de los menores pueden, por mutuo acuerdo, autorizar la salida de sus hijos cuantas veces sea necesario por un período de un año, mediante un poder notarial debidamente legalizado por la Procuraduría General de la República.

Esto significa que para los viajes subsiguientes, únicamente se le requerirá el pago de la tasa administrativa correspondiente al permiso.

