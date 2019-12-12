Michelle Obama y Julia Roberts animan juntas a líderes asiáticas del futuro



“El intelecto no sabe de géneros. Las posibilidades no saben de raza, no saben de religión. Los niños vienen a este mundo con un don y éste se desarrolla o se echa a perder”, dijo la esposa del expresidente estadounidense Barack Obama ante la joven audiencia de un evento organizado por la Fundación Obama.

Michelle Obama y Julia Roberts reflexionaron sobre su reciente viaje a Vietnam para trabajar con la Girls Opportunity Alliance, un programa de la Fundación Obama, y compartieron anécdotas personales sobre el escenario, en una conversación moderada por la conocida presentadora malasia Deborah Henry.

El pasado lunes, Obama y Roberts, acompañadas de Jenna Bush Hager, la hija del expresidente estadounidense George W. Bush, visitaron un instituto rural en Vietnam y se reunieron con las estudiantes del centro para promocionar su educación y animarlas a continuarla para transformar sus vidas.

“Todos nuestros héroes están aquí, lo que pasa es que a lo mejor no conocemos los nombres de los demás- Sé que, cuando entro en cada sala, hay en algún lugar un nuevo héroe por descubrir”, dijo Julia Roberts.

El coloquio de este jueves formaba parte de un ciclo de actividades que comenzó el pasado martes en la capital de Malasia y al que acudieron 200 líderes emergentes procedentes de 33 países de la región Asia-Pacífico que fueron seleccionados recientemente para participar en los programas de la fundación.

Michelle y Barack Obama crearon la Fundación Obama tras abandonar la Casa Blanca con la misión de “inspirar a la gente para sea activa, fortalecerla para que cambie el mundo a mejor y conectarla para que pueda conseguir más cosas unida”.