Michelle Obama se solidariza con Greta Thunberg después de ataque de Trump

Por EFE viernes 13 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La ex primera dama de Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama, se solidarizó este viernes con la activista medioambiental Greta Thunberg después de que el presidente Donald Trump la atacara y calificara de “ridícula” la elección de la joven como “persona del año” por parte de la revista Time.

“Greta, no dejes que alguien apague tu luz”, escribió Obama en su cuenta de Twitter. “Como las muchachas que conocí en Vietnam y en todo el mundo, tú tienes tanto que ofrecernos a todos”, agregó Michelle Obama.

“Ignora a los descreídos y recuerda que millones de personas te aplauden”, añadió Obama quien, junto con la actriz Julia Roberts visitó recientemente Vietnam para promover la educación de las mujeres jóvenes.

En un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, Trump calificó este jueves de “ridícula” la distinción de Time a la activista medioambiental Thumberg, de 16 años, y añadió que “Greta necesita manejar su problema con la ira, y después ¡irse a una buena película a la antigua con una amiga!”, agregó.

“¡Cálmate!”, añadió el presidente.

La joven sueca sufre el Síndrome de Asperger, un trastorno que se caracteriza por un anómalo funcionamiento del sistema nervioso central y genera dificultades para la interacción social a quien lo padece.

En su respuesta a Trump, Thunberg se decribió en la presentación de su cuenta de Twitter como “una adolescente que está manejando su problema con la ira y ahora está calmándose, viendo una buena película a la antigua con una amiga”.

Tras participar en España en la Cumbre del Clima (COP25), la joven activista tenía previsto viajar hoy a Turín (Italia) para unirse a una de las huelgas climáticas que ha promovido en todo el mundo.

Ésta no es la primera vez que Trump se burla de la joven sueca, que ha movilizado manifestaciones en todo el mundo a favor del combate al cambio climático, un fenómeno que el presidente estadounidense ha calificado como una “farsa”.

En septiembre, después de que Thunberg hubiera hablado ante la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas, Trump afirmó en tono irónico que la activista parecía “una chica joven muy feliz que tiene por delante un futuro maravilloso”.

Trump fue elegido Persona del Año por la revista Time en 2016, cuando era presidente electo, por su “revolución” contra la clase gobernante y su creciente influencia en el acontecer mundial, y este alo estaba también entre los candidatos.

La revista anunció este miércoles su elección de Thunberg como la “persona del año” de 2019 y publicó en su portada una foto de la joven acompañada del titular “El poder de la juventud”.

Greta Thunberg ha pasado de ser “una militante solitaria con un cartel pintado a mano a ser quien ha alentado a los pueblos en más de 150 países a salir a la calle en defensa del planeta que compartimos”, explicó la revista sobre la concesión de la distinción.

Anuncios