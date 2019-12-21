México registra 31.688 asesinatos de enero a noviembre del 2019

Por EFE viernes 20 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- México registró 31.688 asesinatos entre enero y noviembre de este año, un 2,7 % de aumento en relación con el mismo periodo del 2018, señaló este viernes el Secretariado Ejecutivo del Sistema Nacional de Seguridad Pública.

El registro de homicidios dolosos de enero a noviembre de 2018 fue de 30.852 casos, y ese año cerró en 33.743 asesinatos, una media diaria de 92,4 asesinatos, de acuerdo con el Secretariado, encargado de llevar el registro de la incidencia delictiva.

De continuar en el mes de diciembre la tendencia observada a lo largo de 2019, -de 2.880 homicidios promedio mensual- el 2019 podría cerrar como el más violento de la historia en México.

El registro de noviembre de 2.921 homicidios ha sido mayor en 45 casos respecto a octubre de este año (2.876), señaló el Secretariado en su reporte mensual de delitos y víctimas divulgado este 20 de diciembre.

La cifra mensual más alta de homicidios en 2019 se presentó en julio con 2.994 casos, luego bajó a 2.951 en agosto, a 2.836 en septiembre y comenzó a subir en octubre con 2.876 casos, indicó el Secretariado.

Al mes de noviembre se reportaron 304.395 víctimas de delitos contra la vida y la integridad corporal, contra la libertad personal, contra el patrimonio y de delitos contra la sociedad, como la corrupción de menores y la trata de personas.

La incidencia delictiva, definida como la presunta ocurrencia de delitos registrados en averiguaciones previas y carpetas de investigación iniciadas por las Fiscalías, alcanzó un acumulado de 161.574 casos en noviembre de 2019, el 3,24 % más en comparación con el mismo periodo del año anterior.

Quince estados tienen un reporte de presuntos delitos por cada 100.000 habitantes que es superior a la media nacional de 127,6, y en los otros 17 el promedio está por debajo.

El secuestro y la extorsión fueron los delitos que más se incrementaron en noviembre de 2019 con porcentajes respectivos de 23,15 % y de 23,48 %, explicó el Secretariado en su informe.

Los estados con mayor número de homicidios dolosos en el mes de noviembre de este año han sido Guanajuato con 346, México con 245, Baja California con 229, Chihuahua con 227, Jalisco con 226 y Michoacán con 193.

El gobierno mexicano puso en operación en julio pasado a la Guardia Nacional, un cuerpo de seguridad formado por militares, oficiales navales y policías para combatir la inseguridad en el país.

