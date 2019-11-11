México ofrece asilo a Evo Morales y políticos van a embajada en Bolivia

Por EFE domingo 10 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales, expresidente de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El canciller mexicano, Marcelo Ebrard, informó este domingo que si Evo Morales decide solicitar asilo tras su renuncia a la Presidencia de Bolivia, se le otorgará en la Embajada de México en la ciudad de la Paz, donde ya recibió a 20 personalidades del Ejecutivo y Legislativo de aquel país.

“México, de conformidad a su tradición de asilo y no intervención, ha recibido a 20 personalidades del ejecutivo y legislativo de Bolivia en la residencia oficial en La Paz”, apuntó Ebrard en un mensaje en Twitter..

Y agregó que “de así decidirlo ofreceríamos asilo también a Evo Morales”.

Previamente, el canciller mexicano Marcelo Ebrard señaló que en los acontecimientos que se viven en Bolivia existe “una operación militar en curso”, la cual el Gobierno de su país rechaza al tiempo que dijo: “golpe no”.

“En Bolivia hay una operación militar en curso, la rechazamos, es similar a aquellos trágicos hechos que ensagrentaron nuestra América Latina el siglo pasado”, apuntó Ebrard en un mensaje en Twitter.

El titular de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) agregó que “México mantendrá su posición de respeto a la democracia y las instituciones. Golpe no”.

Antes, el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reconoció la actitud de Morales al renunciar y no exponer a su conciudadanos a la violencia.

“Por lo pronto, ya que mañana daremos a conocer con amplitud nuestra postura, reconocemos la actitud responsable del presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, quien prefirió renunciar a exponer a su pueblo a la violencia”, apuntó López Obrador en su mensaje.

Horas antes, López Obrador, había celebrado la decisión de Morales de convocar a nuevas elecciones, decisión que calificó como un triunfo de la democracia.

La política exterior del actual Gobierno mexicano, que encabeza López Obrador, se ha reafirmado por su apego a los principios constitucionales de la no intervención y la solución pacífica de las controversias.

Evo Morales anunció su renuncia este domingo en una comparecencia televisiva durante la cual lamentó un “golpe cívico” y que la Policía se hubiera replegado a sus cuarteles en los últimos días.

Morales reiteró sus acusaciones contra el expresidente boliviano Carlos Mesa (2003-2005) y el opositor Luis Fernando Camacho de instar un golpe de Estado para obligarlo a abandonar el poder y les pidió que “no maltraten” a los bolivianos y les “dejen de patear”.

“No queremos enfrentamientos”, dijo Morales, a la vez que confirmó su renuncia para propiciar la “pacificación” de Bolivia y que “vuelva la paz social”.

Bolivia ha estado inmersa en una grave crisis desde que el día siguiente de los comicios generales del pasado 20 de octubre.

Al menos tres personas han fallecido y 421 han resultado heridas desde entonces en enfrentamientos ente partidarios y detractores del mandatario Morales, según datos de la Defensoría del Pueblo de Bolivia.

