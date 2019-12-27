México dice que la Policía boliviana bloqueó a diplomáticos españoles

Por EFE viernes 27 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El Gobierno de México denunció que policías bolivianos, que mantienen vigiladas las sedes diplomáticas mexicanas, bloquearon este viernes la salida de diplomáticos españoles que estaban en la residencia de la embajadora mexicana, María Teresa Mercado.

Según un comunicado de la Cancillería mexicana, el cónsul de España en Bolivia, Álvaro Fernández, y la encargada de negocios de la embajada española, Cristina Borreguero, estuvieron más de una hora esperando a poder abandonar la residencia porque la policía boliviana impedía el paso de sus chóferes.

Los diplomáticos españoles se habían reunido con la embajadora mexicana para mantener una “reunión de cortesía” que duró unos 40 minutos y, al salir del domicilio junto a Mercado, se dieron cuenta que “los vehículos diplomáticos no llegaban” y que “no podían comunicarse con sus chóferes”.

La diplomática mexicana ingresó de nuevo a la residencia para observar el camino desde la terraza y “al escuchar gritos, la embajadora Mercado regresó con los dos visitantes y los invitó a reingresar a la residencia”.

“En ese momento los diplomáticos españoles fueron informados de que sus autos habían sido detenidos en el acceso de la urbanización hacia la residencia de México y no les permitían ingresar”, detalló el comunicado.

Tras varios intentos llamando al puesto de mando de la entrada de la urbanización “se les informó que no les permitirían pasar”.

Posteriormente, Borreguero se comunicó con representantes del Ministerio de Exteriores de Bolivia que “le indicaron que debían bajar a pie hasta la urbanización”, algo que los españoles se negaron a hacer “sin sus elementos de seguridad”.

“Más tarde los visitantes españoles fueron informados por la Cancillería de Bolivia que un auto de esa dependencia entraría por ellos, lo cual aceptaron. El automóvil arribó poco más de una hora después”, detalló el boletín.

El pasado jueves, el canciller mexicano, Marcelo Ebrad, informó que el Gobierno de su país denunciará el hostigamiento de fuerzas de seguridad a sus sedes diplomáticas en Bolivia, ya que desde el 23 de diciembre se instalaron alrededor de 90 policías y soldados del Ejército frente a sus sedes diplomáticas.

La aparición de fuerzas de seguridad bolivianas en la embajada de México surge después de que el pasado 15 de noviembre el país norteamericano recibiera a nueve solicitantes de asilo en su consulado y en la residencia del embajador en La Paz.

