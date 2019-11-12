México dice que Evo Morales puede optar por condición de refugiado

Por EFE lunes 11 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales al momento de leer su renuncia de la presidencia de Bolivia.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Evo Morales puede optar por solicitar la condición de refugiado en México, lo cual garantiza su “no devolución” a su país de origen o el lugar donde se amenace su vida, informó este lunes la Secretaría de Gobernación de este país.

En un comunicado, Gobernación precisó que una vez “recibida la solicitud” de refugiado se garantiza “la no devolución del solicitante a su país de origen o al lugar en donde su vida, seguridad o libertad estén amenazadas”.

Gobernación de México precisó que este procedimiento para la solicitud de la condición de refugiado ha sido divulgado ante los recientes acontecimientos en Bolivia “y en el escenario de que Evo Morales, además de su condición de asilado político, opte también por la condición de refugiado”.

Explicó que una vez que esté en territorio mexicano puede hacer su petición ante la Coordinación General de la Comisión Mexicana de Ayuda a Refugiados (Comar), que emitiría una resolución a los 45 días posteriores a la petición.

Gobernación precisó que en términos de la legislación vigente, “emitió una opinión a la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores para que ésta determinara conceder asilo político a Evo Morales”.

“La política de refugio del Gobierno de México es invariable y apegada a los principios constitucionales y por razones humanitarias”, apuntó Gobernación.

Morales informó en Twitter de su partida para México, que le concedió asilo, con la intención de regresar pronto a Bolivia “con más fuerza y energía” tras haber renunciado este domingo a la Presidencia de Bolivia.

“Hermanas y hermanos, parto rumbo a México, agradecido por el desprendimiento del gobierno de ese pueblo hermano que nos brindó asilo para cuidar nuestra vida. Me duele abandonar el país por razones políticas, pero siempre estaré pendiente. Pronto volveré con más fuerza y energía”, escribió en Twitter.

Morales será trasladado a México por un avión de la Fuerza Aérea Mexicana que fue enviado a Bolivia vía Lima.

