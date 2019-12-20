México celebra el fin de la “incertidumbre” tras aprobación del T-MEC en EEUU

Por EFE jueves 19 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El Gobierno de México celebró este jueves que la ratificación del nuevo tratado de libre comercio de América del Norte (T-MEC) en la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos puso fin a la “incertidumbre” en cuanto a inversiones y crecimiento económico.

“Con la aprobación del T-MEC está por iniciar la nueva etapa de inversión y crecimiento para México. Fase de incertidumbre se cierra. Avanzamos. Buena noticia”, expresó el secretario mexicano de Relaciones Exteriores, Marcelo Ebrard, en un mensaje a través de Twitter.

La Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos aprobó este jueves el tratado con México y Canadá, tras un acuerdo la semana pasada entre la oposición demócrata, que tiene mayoría en la cámara baja, y el Gobierno del presidente Donald Trump, que negoció el acuerdo.

El T-MEC, que sustituirá el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN) de 1994, requiere ahora del voto favorable del Senado estadounidense, donde no se esperan sorpresas dado que los republicanos tienen mayoría.

El 30 de noviembre de 2018, los mandatarios de México, Enrique Peña Nieto; de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, y de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, firmaron el T-MEC tras un año de tensas negociaciones.

Pero durante 2019, la oposición demócrata estadounidense ha mantenido bloqueado el proceso de ratificación en la cámara baja por la desconfianza en el cumplimiento de los estándares laborales en México.

El pasado 10 de diciembre, representantes de los tres Gobiernos firmaron en Ciudad de México el texto definitivo que incluía algunas exigencias de los demócratas sobre asuntos laborales y la procedencia del acero en el sector automotriz.

El pasado fin de semana, saltó la polémica en México después de que Estados Unidos aprobara una ley secundaria relacionada con el T-MEC en la que se incluía la designación de cinco inspectores para evaluar los cumplimientos de México en materia laboral.

Esta había sido una línea roja por parte del Gobierno de México, que mandó una carta de protesta al representante de Comercio Exterior de Estados Unidos, Robert Lighthizer, quien aclaró que este personal no llevará a cabo tareas de inspección.

