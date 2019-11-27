México buscará reunión de alto nivel tras declaración de Trump sobre cárteles

Por EFE martes 26 de noviembre, 2019
Marcelo Ebrard, secretario de de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) de México.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- México buscará “a la brevedad posible” un encuentro de alto nivel con Estados Unidos para presentar su posición tras la declaración del presidente Donald Trump de que los cárteles mexicanos de las drogas serán catalogados como terroristas, informó este martes la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE).

Respecto a las declaraciones de Trump hechas en entrevista con Bill O’Really, la SRE informó en un comunicado que ha entrado en comunicación con distintas autoridades de Estados Unidos “para conocer el contenido y los alcances de lo enunciado en ese espacio”.

El ministerio indicó que por lo se infiere de la declaración, y con la información que hasta el momento han hecho llegar las autoridades estadounidenses, “se estima que el encuentro propuesto por México se podrá llevar a cabo en el futuro cercano”.

El canciller mexicano Marcelo Ebrard, establecerá contacto con su homólogo estadounidense Michael R. Pompeo, “a fin de discutir este tema de suma relevancia para la agenda bilateral”, precisó la Cancillería mexicana.

Sostuvo que al igual que en otros temas de la agenda bilateral, México promoverá el diálogo y una hoja de ruta que permita avanzar para reducir los flujos de armas y dinero a la delincuencia organizada hacia México, así como precursores químicos y drogas que atraviesan nuestro territorio con rumbo al Estados Unidos.

“El Gobierno de México continuará su labor diplomática hacia un entendimiento que, desde la cooperación y la inteligencia, permita garantizar la seguridad de ambos países”, agregó la Cancillería en el comunicado.

Trump dijo este que pretende designar a los carteles mexicanos como organizaciones terroristas extranjeras, y aseguró que afrontará sin problemas la polémica resultante de tomar esa medida.

El mandatario estadounidense reconoció que lleva trabajando en esa designación unos 90 días ya que “el proceso no es fácil”.

Trump, no obstante, no detalló las consecuencias que tendrá la designación de estos carteles mexicanos como organizaciones terroristas en lo que a acciones se refiere.

“No voy a decir lo que voy a hacer”, respondió Trump, preguntado por si usará drones para realizar ataques.

