Metallica se sube al escenario de los Latin Grammy para homenajear a Juanes

Por EFE jueves 14 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Las Vegas (EE.UU.).- Juanes recibió la noche de este jueves un homenaje en la gala de los 20 Latin Grammy de la mano de Lars Ulrich, el batería del grupo Metallica, la banda favorita del colombiano que se subió al escenario y dejó al cantante con la boca abierta y sin poder contener su sorpresa.

“Una de las razones por las que hago música son ustedes, me cambiaron la vida, gracias”, le dijo Juanes a Ulrich con el público de Las Vegas (EE.UU.) en pie.

Segundos antes, el músico homenajeado no podía contener la sorpresa por el momento, completamente inesperada tanto para él como para el resto de asistentes a la gala.

Durante esta semana, Juanes repitió en numerosas ocasiones su pasión por el rock y su gusto por Metallica, la banda que escuchaba de adolescente y que impulsó su vocación musical.

Por ello, fue especialmente emotivo el momento en el que el batería de Metallica entregó al colombiano su premio a “Persona del Año”.

Antes de ese instante, Juanes demostró su legado musical con una actuación en la que interpretó himnos internacionales como “La Camisa Negra” o “A Dios le pido” junto a compañeros de profesión como Sebastián Yatra y Alessia Cara.

La chilena Mon Laferte introdujo la aparición musical: “Es un amigo para siempre, con grandes éxitos que todos sabemos que son muy buenas canciones. Qué orgullo celebrarte querido. Te amo”.

De esta forma, el homenaje incluyó a Juanes en una ilustre lista de personas que han recibido anteriormente este reconocimiento, compuesta por artistas de la talla de Joan Manuel Serrat, Shakira, Miguel Bosé, José José, Gloria Estefan, Julio Iglesias, Caetano Veloso y Marc Anthony.

La noche anterior, en una ceremonia dedicada al colombiano, Rosalía, Juan Luis Guerra, Alejandro Sanz, Morat y Mon Laferte fueron algunos de los artistas que se encargaron versionar los temas más importantes de la trayectoria del cantante con una pasión que, en ocasiones, terminó por hacer también suyas las canciones.

“Nadie te puede parar cuando sueñas”, expresó el artista tras recibir el homenaje de sus compañeros de profesión.

Si hay que buscar una forma de materializar esos sueños de los que habla, su récord de 23 gramófonos dorados -el solista con más Latin Grammy de la historia- pueden ser una forma acertada de medir cuán lejos lo llevaron.

