Messi gana el “The Best” a mejor jugador del año

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019
El argentino Lionel Messi,

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Milán (Italia).-El argentino Lionel Messi, delantero del Barcelona, ganó este lunes en Milán el premio FIFA “The Best” a mejor jugador de la última temporada, tras conquistar la Liga española y marcar 51 goles en 50 partidos.


Messi triunfó por delante del portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, del Juventus, y del defensa holandés Virgil Van Dijk, del Liverpool, en una gala celebrada en el histórico teatro La Scala de Milán.

El argentino recibió el primer premio “The Best” de su carrera de manos del presidente de la FIFA, el suizo Gianni Infantino, y sucedió al croata del Real Madrid Luka Modric, que había ganado en 2018.

“Antes que nada quiero agradecer a todos los que decidieron que este reconocimiento sea para mí. La verdad que siempre pienso en lo lindos que son estos reconocimientos, aunque para mí los premios individuales son secundarios, vienen primero los colectivos”, afirmó Messi tras recibir el galardón.

El argentino también expresó su alegría por compartir este momento junto a su familia, con su mujer Antonella Roccuzzo y dos de sus tres hijos.

El número 10 del Barcelona fue uno de los más aplaudidos, en una gala a la que no acudió por segundo año consecutivo Cristiano Ronaldo, que sufrió una lesión de abductores que le impedirá disputar el duelo liguero del Juventus contra el Brescia previsto para este martes. EFE

