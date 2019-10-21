Mesa lleva una mínima ventaja de décimas a mitad del recuento en Bolivia

Por EFE lunes 21 de octubre, 2019
Carlos Mesa, aspirante presidencial en Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El cómputo oficial a mitad del escrutinio en Bolivia da una mínima ventaja al opositor Carlos Mesa sobre el presidente Evo Morales, con unas décimas a su favor, lo que abocaría al país a una segunda vuelta en las urnas.

Mesa alcanza el 42,51 por ciento al 53,01 por ciento de votos escrutados, por 42,46 de Morales, según los datos del órgano electoral a las 17.45 hora local (21.45 GMT).

Los votos escrutados son unos 3,7 millones, de los cerca de 7,3 del padrón electoral en el país y el exterior.

El recuento se centraliza en La Paz, donde el Tribunal Supremo Electoral de Bolivia instaló en un céntrico hotel su base para contabilizar los votos, en medio de protestas en el exterior.

Carlos Mesa, de la alianza Comunidad Ciudadana, llamó a los suyos a concentrarse para vigilar que no se produzca un fraude, al denunciar que el tribunal electoral obedece al interés del gubernamental Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) de Evo Morales.

El Gobierno boliviano, por su parte, pidió tranquilidad en espera de los datos definitivos y garantizó la transparencia del recuento.

El canciller boliviano, Diego Pary, se reunió con la delegación de la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA) que supervisa los comicios celebrados este pasado domingo.

Los observadores de la OEA instaron al órgano electoral a “mantener informada a la ciudadanía” sobre el proceso de resultados, para evitar las sospechas que conllevó la noche anterior el que se paralizara la transmisión del recuento provisional cuando apuntaba a una segunda vuelta entre Mesa y Morales.

El vencedor necesita el 50 por ciento de los votos o el 40 con diez puntos de ventaja sobre el segundo, pero de no conseguir estos porcentajes, los dos más votados van a segunda vuelta, en principio en diciembre.

El presidente boliviano siempre había ganado en primera vuelta con una holgada mayoría del 53,72 por ciento de los sufragios en 2005, del 64,22 en 2009 y en 2014 del 63,36.

Las otras siete candidaturas que concurrieron a los comicios del domingo aparecen con porcentajes por debajo del 9 por ciento en el mejor de los casos.