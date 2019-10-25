Mesa llama a seguir en la lucha para no permitir el “fraude” de Evo Morales

Por EFE jueves 24 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- El candidato opositor Carlos Mesa llamó este jueves a los bolivianos a mantener una lucha pacífica para no permitir el fraude electoral del que acusa al presidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, virtual ganador a falta de la proclamación por parte del órgano electoral.

“Estamos ante un momento crucial de la historia”, advirtió en un video difundido en redes sociales, en el que denunció que el Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) de Morales “acaba de consumar el fraude”.

El MAS logra el 47,07 %, un porcentaje suficiente para imponerse a Carlos Mesa, que se queda en el 36,51 %.

La ley electoral exige el 50 % de los votos más uno o el 40 % con 10 puntos de ventaja sobre el segundo.

El mandatario boliviano llega al 10,56 % de diferencia, con lo que evita una segunda vuelta con Mesa.

“La cifra es irrelevante”, aseguró el candidato de la alianza Comunidad Ciudadana, porque “la decisión es clara, el MAS no quiere segunda vuelta” y para ello maquinó una “alteración vergonzosa y grosera del resultado”.

“No se desanimen”, aseveró en su mensaje para que sus seguidores “se mantengan en acción” con movilizaciones pacíficas y democráticas.

“Todos lo esperábamos, sabíamos de la testarudez del presidente”, concluyó.

El Tribunal Supremo Electoral publicó en la noche de este jueves el conteo al 99,99 %, a falta solo de un 0,01 % que corresponde a cuatro actas de votación anuladas en la región amazónica de Beni, sobre las que todavía no se pronunció.

Los enfrentamientos entre defensores y detractores de Morales y con la Policía siguen esta noche en regiones como Santa Cruz y Cochabamba, al igual que la tensión frente al órgano electoral en La Paz, resguardado por un fuerte cordón policial.

Mesa recibió en las últimas horas respaldos de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), la Unión Europea (UE) y los Gobiernos de Argentina, Brasil, Colombia y Estados Unidos, para que haya esa nueva cita con las urnas al margen de este conteo, ante las dudas sobre todo el proceso electoral en su conjunto.

Para este viernes están convocados paros en ciudades como La Paz, sede del Gobierno y del Legislativo, para mostrar el rechazo a los resultados.

