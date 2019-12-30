Merkel: el calentamiento de la Tierra es “real” y derivado de “acción humana”

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019
Canciller alemana, Angela Merkel

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Berlín.- El calentamiento de la Tierra es “real” y “amenazante” y está “provocado por la acción humana”, advirtió la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, en su mensaje de Año Nuevo, donde ratifica su compromiso de luchar contra el cambio climático.

La crisis climática desencadenada por el calentamiento de la Tierra se deriva de la acción del hombre y, por tanto, hay que hacer todo lo “humanamente posible” para combatirla. A ese objetivo se dirige el programa climático del Gobierno, prosiguió la canciller, en alusión al plan de choque aprobado por su Ejecutivo y que superó estos días el trámite parlamentario.

El paquete finalmente fue aprobado, tras incluir unas exigencias de la cámara alta del Parlamento alemán (Bundesrat), y supondrá un abaratamiento de los viajes en ferrocarril desde principios de 2020, para favorecer este medio de transporte sobre el avión, así como la implantación de tasas sobre las emisiones de CO2.

“Soy consciente de que algunos temen que las medidas aprobadas sean excesivas y que para otros son insuficientes”, añade Merkel, quien a partir de ahí da un giro personal a su discurso: “Yo, con mis 65 años, no viviré personalmente todas las consecuencias del cambio climático”.

Serán “nuestros hijos y nietos” quienes deberán vivir con “lo que les dejemos o dejemos de hacer”; ante esa situación, dice Merkel, quien se compromete a “emplear” todas sus fuerzas para que Alemania contribuya ecológica, económica y socialmente a combatir la crisis climática.

Merkel apunta así en lo que la gran coalición entre su bloque conservador y los socialdemócratas ha declarado como objetivo prioritario para lo que queda de legislatura, la lucha climática. Será éste su cuarto y último mandato como canciller, ya que ha anunciado que no optará a otra reelección.

La canciller alemana incide asimismo en su tradicional mensaje al próximo turno de presidencia alemana de la Unión Europea (UE), en el segundo semestre de 2020. “Europa debe hacer oír su voz con más fuerza en el mundo”, afirma, para referirse a continuación a la cumbre entre China y la UE que tendrá lugar en ese periodo, así como a su encuentro con países de África.

“La cooperación con África forma parte de nuestro propio interés”, advierte la canciller, quien señala que la migración y la huida de sus países de origen solo se reducirá si “se ofrece a esas personas una perspectiva de poder vivir en paz y a salvo”.

Merkel termina su intervención con un mensaje de optimismo ante la nueva década. “Los años 20 pueden ser buenos años”, afirma, en lo que parece ser una alusión a los agoreros paralelismos aparecidos estos días en algunos medios entre la nueva década y las convulsiones políticas, económicas y sociales que caracterizaron a la misma del siglo pasado.

