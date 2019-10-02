Melinda Gates donará 1.000 millones para aumentar el poder de mujeres en EEUU

Por El Nuevo Diario miércoles 2 de octubre, 2019
Melinda Gates

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SAN FRANCISCO (EEUU).- La multimillonaria y filántropa estadounidense Melinda Gates se comprometió este miércoles a donar 1.000 millones de dólares durante los próximos diez años para aumentar el poder y la influencia que las mujeres tienen en Estados Unidos.


La esposa del cofundador de Microsoft publicó un artículo en la revista Time en el que lamentó, entre otras cosas, que únicamente el 24 % de los escaños en el Congreso de EE.UU. estén ocupados por mujeres y que en la lista de empresas Fortune 500 solo haya una consejera delegada negra.

“Quiero ver a más mujeres en posiciones de toma de decisiones, control de recursos, y que den forma a políticas y perspectivas. Creo que merece la pena invertir en el potencial de las mujeres y en las personas y organizaciones que trabajan para mejorar la vida de las mujeres”, escribió Gates.

La filántropa no especificó qué entidades o personas serán las receptoras de las donaciones, pero trazó tres líneas maestras para determinar en qué campos recaerá el dinero.

En primer lugar, Gates citó a quienes estén comprometidos con “el desmantelamiento de las barreras para el avance profesional de las mujeres” y puso como ejemplos el peso de las responsabilidades del hogar, el acoso y discriminación sexual, y “las representaciones estereotipadas que perpetúan normas de género dañinas”.

El segundo criterio son aquellos esfuerzos que vayan dedicados al avance de la presencia de mujeres en los sectores que tienen mayor impacto en la sociedad como la tecnología, los medios de comunicación y los cargos públicos, que considera que fueron diseñados para promocionar a los varones.

Finalmente, la multimillonaria destacó aquellas organizaciones que se dediquen a “movilizar” a accionistas, consumidores y empleados a “ampliar la presión externa sobre compañías y entidades que necesiten ser reformadas”.

Gates dijo ser consciente de que 1.000 millones de dólares son mucho dinero, pero “sólo una pequeña fracción de lo que es necesario”, por lo que se mostró esperanzada de que su anuncio de este miércoles sirva también como un “voto de confianza” a quienes ya están trabajando en estas cuestiones.

