Medios británicos recogen entrevista de supuesta víctima de príncipe Andrés

Por EFE sábado 21 de septiembre, 2019
El príncipe Andrés de Inglaterra

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Londres.- Los principales medios británicos como la cadena BBC se hacen eco este sábado de la entrevista concedida a un canal norteamericano por una de las presuntas víctimas sexuales de Jeffrey Epstein, en la que acusa al príncipe Andrés de Inglaterra de haber abusado de ella cuando tenía 17 años.

La mujer, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, habló con la cadena estadounidense NBC News para revelar detalles de su supuesto encuentro con el nieto de Isabel II, un hecho que él siempre ha negado.

Además de al malogrado millonario estadounidense Epstein y al hermano de Carlos de Inglaterra, Giuffre implica también a Ghislaine Maxwell, socia del principal acusado en la trama y que, según testimonios, se dedicaba a captar a jóvenes menores de edad para su red.

El príncipe Andrés, que no se ha pronunciado sobre esa entrevista, ha negado previamente en comunicados emitidos desde el palacio de Buckingham haber incurrido en cualquier tipo de comportamiento inadecuado o haber tenido constancia de las actividades de Epstein.

Al publicarse fragmentos de la entrevista ayer, en la Casa Real remitieron a esos anteriores comunicados, en los que Andrés rechaza las acusaciones de Giuffre.

En la citada entrevista, de la que se hacen eco los medios del Reino Unido hoy, la mujer recuerda el momento en que presuntamente conoció al nieto de Isabel II: “La primera vez en Londres, yo era tan joven, Ghislaine me despertó por la mañana y me dijo: ‘Hoy vas a conocer a un príncipe'”, relata la mujer al canal norteamericano.

“Lo que no sabía en ese momento -añadió- es que me iban a traficar a ese príncipe”.

