Medio millón de abonados en Puerto Rico cuenta ya con electricidad tras huracán

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- Cerca de medio millón de abonados cuentan ya este miércoles en Puerto Rico con servicio eléctrico, después del terremoto de magnitud 6,4 que golpeó a la isla caribeña provocando el derrumbe parcial de viviendas, un muerto y cientos de refugiados.

La estatal Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica (AEE) informó de que continúa el proceso de recuperación y que durante las próximas horas se espera que más abonados tengan servicio hasta alcanzar la totalidad este próximo fin de semana.

“Continúa el proceso de recuperación del servicio. Cerca de medio millón de clientes tienen servicio con una generación aproximada de 542 megavatios. Personal técnico continúa trabajando para el progreso de la ‘reenergización'”, detalló la AEE a través de su cuenta en la red social de twitter.

La AEE dio a conocer además que sus plantas generan en estos momentos 542 megavatios de 2.163 megavatios disponibles.

Durante el día, el sistema debería generar alrededor de 1.600 megavatios adicionales.

La red eléctrica tiene problemas para su recuperación debido a que el sismo de magnitud 6,4 se produjo a cerca de 5 kilómetros al sur de Guayanilla, muy cerca de la central Costa Sur que genera cerca de 900 megavatios.

La gobernadora de Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, había dicho que no hay fecha para el restablecimiento del servicio eléctrico en la isla caribeña, tras visitar el sur del territorio caribeño.

“Con relación a la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica vamos a tomar unas medidas. Personalmente, voy a ir Costa Sur, al centro de mando. Yo quiero saber qué es lo que está pasando con la AEE y tener de primera mano cuál es la situación para informarle de la verdad al pueblo de Puerto Rico”, señaló.

Puerto Rico sufrió este martes el peor terremoto de su historia reciente, un sismo de magnitud 6,4 que se saldó con un muerto, decenas de viviendas derrumbadas y un apagón que ha dejado sin electricidad a la totalidad de la isla caribeña.

El temblor despertó de forma literal cerca de las 4.30 de la madrugada (8.30 GMT) a los puertorriqueños, que en especial en el área suroeste sufrieron un sismo con una fuerza desconocida para la gran mayoría de la población.

