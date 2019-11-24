Medina ordena construir obras en varias comunidades de la provincia Peravia

Por EFE domingo 24 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El presidente Danilo Medina visitó este domingo la comunidad de El Limonal, provincia Peravia, a cuyos vecinos prometió una serie de obras que le solicitaron, según destacó una nota colgada en la página web de la Presidencia.

En ese sentido, Medina dispuso que el Instituto Nacional de Aguas Potables y Alcantarillados (Inapa) solucione la falta de agua en esa localidad y en la vecina La Vereda.

La información precisó que en El Limonal y Carretón se están asfaltando todas las calles rehabilitado las redes eléctricas.

Al mismo tiempo, se están construyendo puentes en El Limonal, Los Jobitos y Los Acostados.

Medina, destacó la nota, sostuvo un diálogo “directo y franco” con los hombres y mujeres de esas comunidades.

Los habitantes de El Limonal solicitaron la instalación de un transformador y la inclusión del puente de La Cabria en el proyecto de asfaltado.

Al enterarse de la presencia de Medina en la zona, afirmó la información, los comunitarios de La Gina se trasladaron a El Limonal para plantear la necesidad de establecer un sistema que permita regar su producción, labores que serán asumidas por el Inapa.

Como resultado de esta visita sorpresa, la número 11 que realiza el gobernante a Peravia, se preparará un proyecto de desarrollo productivo y se entregarán títulos definitivos de propiedad en beneficio de los parceleros del asentamiento AC-116 de El Limonal y La Yagua.

“De nada sirve vivir en una jaula de oro con el estómago vacío”, recordó Medina al disponer impulsar la iniciativa a través del Instituto Agrario Dominicano (IAD).

El jefe de Estado, además, donó un autobús al grupo folclórico La Sarandunga, para el traslado de sus 32 miembros.

Asimismo, dispuso que se concluya un local en El Limonal, requerido por varias organizaciones para realizar sus reuniones y otras actividades.

Anuncios