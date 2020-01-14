Medina dice que quienes lleven más personas a votar ganarán las municipales

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El presidente Danilo Medina afirmó este lunes que los partidos que tengan la capacidad de trasladar la mayor cantidad de personas a votar en las próximas elecciones serán los que resulten victoriosos.

El gobernante habló así ante centenares de candidatos a posiciones de elección municipales del Partido de la Liberación Dominicana (PLD), reunidos en el Pabellón de Voleibol del Centro Olímpico Juan Pablo Duarte de la capital, tras citar que el promedio de votantes en ese tipo de comicios ronda el 50 %.

“Las estadísticas dicen que alrededor del 50 por ciento asiste a votar en estas elecciones municipales y anteriormente en las congresuales. ¿Qué indica eso?, que son elecciones que se definen con el voto duro de los partidos, el voto militante de los partidos, afirmó Medina, de acuerdo a un documento enviado por el PLD.

Los candidatos a alcaldes, vicealcaldes, directores, subdirectores de distritos, regidores y vocales fueron convocados para recibir orientación sobre el trabajo de campaña en las cinco semanas que restan para las elecciones el 16 de febrero próximo.

La información precisó que 30 de los 35 miembros del comité político del PLD participaron del encuentro, entre estos el candidato presidencial peledeísta, Gonzalo Castillo.

El delegado electoral del PLD ante la Junta Central Electoral, Danilo Díaz, dijo que su organización ha trabajado para arrasar en las mayorías de municipios y distritos municipales del país en las elecciones municipales de febrero en la que por primera vez en la historia electoral dominicana se realizarán de manera independiente.

