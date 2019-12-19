Mecánico se declara culpable de querer destruir un avión a punto de despegar

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami (EEUU).- Un mecánico de la aerolínea American Airlines se declaró este miércoles culpable de querer destruir un avión que iba a despegar del Aeropuerto Internacional de Miami con 150 pasajeros a bordo y debió mantenerse en tierra.

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, de 60 años y ciudadano estadounidense, se declaró en una corte federal en Miami culpable de un cargo por intento de sabotaje, y que le puede suponer hasta un máximo de 20 años de cárcel.

Alani, quien nació en Irak, había admitido haber alterado parte del sistema de navegación de un avión que iba a despegar de Miami rumbo a Nassau (Bahamas) el pasado 17 de julio con el fin de aumentar sus honorarios con horas extras.

Según el acusado, sus finanzas se estaban resintiendo debido a un largo conflicto entre la compañía y los sindicatos.

El mecánico dijo que su intención no era ocasionar “daños al avión o sus pasajeros” sino “causar un retraso o una cancelación del vuelo” para, de esa manera, tener que trabajar horas adicionales y contrarrestar lo que dejó de ganar por el conflicto laboral.

Las autoridades dieron a conocer el pasado mes de septiembre que el acusado tenía en un celular un video del grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI) en el que se mostraban asesinatos de forma explícita.

La fiscalía había señalado que el acusado tenía un hermano en Irak presuntamente vinculado al EI, no obstante en el proceso no se le imputaron cargos por terrorismo.

Su abogado defensor señaló que su única motivación fue tratar de proveer a su familia.

El día de los hechos, después del encendido de los motores y con el avión ya rodando por la pista, los pilotos recibieron un mensaje del Modulo de Datos Aéreos (ADM) del sistema de navegación, avisando de que había un error, por lo que abortaron el despegue.

Al revisar el avión, otros mecánicos de American Airlines hallaron un pedazo de gomaespuma pegado a una de las partes del sistema de navegación.

