Mayoría de venezolanos en Perú son ahora mujeres menores de 30 años

Por EFE sábado 5 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Lima.- La mayoría de migrantes venezolanos que han ingresado hasta julio pasado a Perú son mujeres menores de 30 años, a diferencia de mayo en que los hombres eran el grupo mayoritario, de acuerdo a un estudio de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) publicado este sábado en Lima.

En solo dos meses el flujo de migrantes venezolanos a Perú, que sumó 865.000 personas en septiembre, cambió su composición y especialmente después de que el país decidió exigir una visa humanitaria a las personas que huyen de la crisis política y social de Venezuela.

Según el estudio “Monitoreo de flujo de población venezolana en el Perú” de la OIM, publicado por el diario El Comercio, un 58 % de solicitantes de ingreso al país, a través de los puestos fronterizos en Tumbes y Tacna, fueron mujeres y 42 % hombres.

En mayo pasado, el porcentaje de ingresos era 57 % hombres y 43 % mujeres.

Además, también ha cambiado el estado civil de los solicitantes, pues ahora ingresan más casados y convivientes (49 %), seguidos por los solteros (47 %), mientras que en mayo eran sobre todo solteros (58 %) los que solicitaron el ingreso a Perú en el puesto de Tumbes, fronterizo con Ecuador.

De acuerdo a la OIM, estos cambios en la composición de los migrantes responde a la búsqueda de la reunificación familiar, dado que el 38 % de niños y adolescentes venezolanos ingresaron a Perú con sus padres, mientras que 35 % lo hizo acompañado por uno de sus progenitores con la intención de reunirse con el otro.

Respecto al nivel educativo de los migrantes, a diferencia del 2017 en que el 68 % eran universitarios o técnicos, ahora solo el 19 % de los venezolanos que solicitan ingreso al país han concluido estudios superiores.

El jefe de la misión de la OIM en Perú, Jorge Baca, declaró a El Comercio que al 2020 la cifra de migrantes venezolanos en el país no aumentará significativamente, “ya que sería de entre 900.000 y un millón de migrantes”.

Sin embargo, al comentar la supuesta xenofobia que ha surgido entre los peruanos, pues el 62 % de venezolanos dijo haberse sentido discriminados, Baca afirmó que debemos “ponernos en los zapatos del otro”.

El estudio de la OIM “demuestra que quienes más llegan al Perú son ciudadanos económicamente activos, de entre 18 y 24 años, gente sana y dispuesta -debido a su buen nivel académico- a integrarse a la sociedad y generar un valor agregado”, anotó.

