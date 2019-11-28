Massachusetts, primer estado de EEUU en prohibir tabaco y vapeo aromatizados

Por EFE miércoles 27 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Massachusetts se convirtió este miércoles en el primer estado de Estados Unidos en prohibir el tabaco y los productos de vapores de nicotina que estén aromatizados, incluidos los cigarrillos mentolados, después de que el gobernador republicano Charlie Baker promulgase un proyecto de ley a tal efecto.

Esta nueva normativa pretende reducir el atractivo de estos productos de tabaco con saborizantes a los jóvenes, en medio de una ola de enfermedades y muertes relacionadas con el vapeo o consumo de cigarrillos electrónicos.

Los grupos antitabaco aplaudieron la iniciativa, que restringe la venta y el consumo de productos de vapeo con sabor con efectos inmediatos y hace lo mismo para los cigarrillos mentolados, si bien en este último caso será a partir del 1 de junio de 2020.

En los últimos meses, Massachusetts y otros estados, como Michigan, Montana, Nueva York, Oregón, Rhode Island, Utah y Washington, han prohibido o restringido temporalmente la venta de productos de vapeo.

Pero Massachusetts es ahora el primero con una prohibición amplia y permanente de todos los productos con sabor a tabaco o nicotina.

La nueva ley restringe específicamente la venta de los productos a bares de fumadores con licencia, donde solo se les permitirá consumirlos en el sitio.

La restricción se extiende a los cigarrillos mentolados y los cigarrillos electrónicos con sabor, cigarros, tabaco de pipa y tabaco de mascar.

También establece un impuesto especial del 75 % sobre los productos de vapeo de nicotina y otorga a los funcionarios de salud pública una nueva autoridad para regular los productos.

Anuncios