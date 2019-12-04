Más de la mitad de estadounidenses desaprueba el desempeño de Trump

Por EFE martes 3 de diciembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- El 55 % de estadounidenses desaprueba el trabajo del presidente Donald Trump, según un sondeo divulgado este martes por la Universidad de Saint Leo (Florida), que evidencia además que mantiene el apoyo de su base republicana.

Mientras, en Florida, la ahora residencia oficial del republicano y donde pasa las temporadas de invierno con su familia, el 51,4 % considera que el republicano no ha hecho un buen trabajo, detalló el Instituto de Encuestas de la universidad.

El magnate inmobiliario ganó en 2016 Florida, un estado considerado clave en las elecciones presidenciales, por menos de 2 puntos porcentuales contra la ex secretaria de Estado demócrata Hillary Clinton.

Por otro lado, pese al proceso para un juicio político que enfrenta el republicano en la Cámara de Representantes de EE.UU., la encuesta muestra que el índice de aprobación en el país se mantiene “constante”, con un 43,4 % de los estadounidenses encuestados en noviembre pasado.

Los resultados son “parte de un cambio de décadas de aprobación menos dinámica como resultado de la polarización”, manifestó Frank Orlando, director del Instituto de Encuestas de la Universidad de Saint Leo.

Precisó que “de una forma u otra, quienes se opongan (a Trump) seguirán encontrando razones para hacerlo, y quienes lo apoyen harán lo mismo”.

Los resultados recientes también muestran que la mayoría de los republicanos en la encuesta de Saint Leo de noviembre siguen apoyando a Trump: 85,5 % en la base nacional y 84 % en los resultados de Florida.

Entre los votantes independientes, el 39,6 % en todo el país aprobó el desempeño laboral de Trump, en comparación con el 40,5 % en Florida.

La encuesta nacional entrevistó a mediados de noviembre a 1.000 votantes, con un margen de error de 3 puntos porcentuales, y la de Florida a 500 encuestados, con un margen de error de 4,5 puntos porcentuales.

