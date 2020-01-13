Más de 7.740 evacuados por erupción del volcán Taal en Filipinas, que ya escupe lava

Por EFE domingo 12 de enero, 2020
Erupción del volcán Taal en Filipinas

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Manila.- La erupción del volcán Taal en Filipinas, que esta madrugada comenzó a escupir lava, ha forzado la evacuación de 7.742 personas en los municipios de alrededor, mientras la ceniza alcanza Manila, a unos 60 kilómetros.

Los desplazados están refugiados en 38 centros de evacuación habilitados por las autoridades en los municipios más afectados -San Nicolas, Balete, Talisay, Lipa (en la provincia de Batangas) y en Tagaytay (Cavite)- informó el Consejo Nacional de Reducción de Riesgo de Desastres (NDRRMC).

El Instituto de Vulcanología y Sismología de Filipinas (Phivolcs) subió el domingo de manera escalonada la alerta del nivel 1 al 4, en una escala de 5, después de que se intensificara a lo largo del día la actividad en el cráter de origen freático y se generara una columna de humo de un kilómetro de altura.

 

 

El nivel de alerta 4 implica que la expulsión de lava y que la erupción peligrosa es inminente y que hay riesgo de tsunami volcánico, ya que el Taal -uno de los volcanes más pequeños del mundo- se ubica dentro de un lago.

Además, en las últimas 24 horas se han registrado hasta 75 seísmos de origen volcánico, 32 de ellos perceptibles con intensidad fuerte, incluido uno de magnitud de 3,8 durante la madrugada.

Los aeropuertos Ninoy Aquino de Manila y el de Clark -a unos 90 kilómetros al norte de la capital- permanecen cerrados por la falta de visibilidad y se han cancelado 109 vuelos internacionales y 87 domésticos.

También se han suspendido las clases y el trabajo en centros gubernamentales en Manila y la región de Calabarzon, donde se ubican las provincias de Batangas y Cavite, las más afectadas por la erupción.

En las zonas aledañas al volcán, desde ayer todo está cubierto de una gruesa capa de ceniza y humo tóxico, por lo que el Departamento de Salud recomendó no estar al aire libre o utilizar mascarillas y gafas en caso de hacerlo.

También desaconsejaron conducir, ya que la visibilidad es limitada y el suelo está resbaladizo por culpa de la ceniza.

Equipos de la Cruz Roja filipina se han desplazado a la zona para ayudar en las labores de evacuación y las Fuerzas Armadas de Filipinas están en alerta, además de enviar cinco camiones para desplazar a los evacuados.

El volcán, que ha entrado en erupción 33 veces desde 1572, mató a unas 1.300 personas en una erupción en 1911 y a 200 en 1965.

El Taal es una isla dentro del lago del mismo nombre, situado dentro de una caldera formada por una anterior erupción y forma parte de una cadena volcánica que se extiende por la región occidental de la isla de Luzón.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar