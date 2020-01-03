Más de 110.000 inmigrantes y refugiados llegaron a Europa en 2019

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ginebra.- Un total de 110.669 inmigrantes y refugiados llegaron a Europa a través del Mediterráneo en 2019, casi 16.000 menos que el año anterior (-5 %), en un año en el que la ruta central entre África e Italia se mantuvo como la más letal, según un balance difundido este viernes por la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).

Las muertes en esos intentos -en la gran mayoría de casos debido a naufragios- fueron un 44 % menos el año que acaba de terminar en comparación con 2018 y llegaron a 1.283, con lo que los decesos acumulados desde 2014 ·año en el que la OIM empezó a realizar este seguimiento- se elevan a un total de 19.164 víctimas.

De muy lejos, el Mediterráneo siguió siendo el camino más peligroso y de consecuencias mortales para el mayor número de migrantes, con respecto a los 3.368 que perecieron en todo el mundo, según la OIM.

Se estima que el año pasado una de cada 33 personas que intentó cruzar el Mediterráneo Central murió en la travesía, frente a 35 en 2018 y 51 en 2017.

Sin embargo, esas cifras no reflejan en realidad el número de víctimas que han perecido en el Mediterráneo, reconoció la OIM, que señaló que sin duda “cientos de vidas se perdieron en 2019 sin dejar rastro” en los llamado “barcos fantasma”, que supuestamente se extraviaron en el Mediterráneo pero sobre cuya existencia es imposible obtener una evidencia infalible.

Ese tipo de embarcaciones se hizo más habitual en las aguas que separan Africa de Europa desde que se redujo a mediados de 2017 a presencia de organizaciones europeas y de la sociedad civil que tenían como misión rescatar a los botes de migrantes a la deriva.

La OIM sostuvo que en 2019 se registraron al menos siete casos en los que embarcaciones de ese tipo desaparecieron sin dejar rastros poco después de haber emitido señales de socorro.

En otras partes del mundo, los inmigrantes muertos en su travesía fueron más numerosos y el incremento fue más marcado en América, donde se estima que 787 mujeres, hombres y niños migrantes perecieron en 2019, frente a 593 el año anterior, lo que implica un aumento del 33 %.

De todas esas víctimas, 479 (60 %) ocurrieron en la frontera entre México y Estados Unidos, el recuento más grave desde 2014, aunque todavía puede ser peor en vista de que ciertas localidades de los estados fronterizos de Texas y Arizona todavía no han transmitido sus estadísticas definitivas correspondientes a 2019.

Por nacionalidad, los venezolanos son los más afectados (103 víctimas en 2019), seguidos de guatemaltecos (69), mexicanos (67), haitianos (62), hondureños (58) y salvadoreños (29).

