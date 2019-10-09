Más 17 millones de niños están malnutridos en Asia Pacífico por abuso de comida procesada, según OMS

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Manila.- Unos 17,5 millones de niños menores de cinco años están malnutridos en Asia Pacífico, bien con problemas de desarrollo o de sobrepeso, por el abuso de comida procesada, con alto contenido en grasas saturadas, grasas trans, azúcares y sal, alertó hoy la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).

Por ello los representantes de los 37 países del comité regional en Asia Pacífico de la OMS, reunidos esta semana en Manila, han acordado un plan de acción para mitigar el impacto de esos productos, altamente publicitados por la industria alimentaria, entre la infancia.

Según los datos de la OMS, entre los menores de cinco años en la región en 2018, 7,7 millones sufrían retraso en el crecimiento -demasiado bajos para su edad-, 2,6 millones estaban demasiado delgados para su estatura y 7,2 millones sufrían sobrepeso y obesidad.

“Los alimentos procesados están más disponibles y son más asequibles y accesibles que nunca debido al rápido crecimiento económico, la urbanización y la globalización”, explica la OMS en un comunicado.

La organización también advierte de que la “comercialización de “sustitutos de la leche materna”, como la fórmula infantil o bebidas con alto contenido en grasas y azúcar, está muy extendida, lo que ha contribuido a una baja proporción de bebés amamantados en la última década y a dietas pobres en nutrientes.

Además del alto número de casos de sobrepeso y obesidad entre menores de cinco años, la OMS también alerta de la “creciente prevalencia de enfermedades no transmisibles relacionadas con la dieta, como la diabetes”.

En su resolución aprobada hoy, la división regional de la OMS insta a los Estados miembros a eliminar la exposición de los niños a la comercialización de estos alimentos y minimizar su atractivo persuasivo en la publicidad, así como eliminar el marketing inapropiado de sucedáneos de leche materna y otros alimentos para bebés.

También piden a los gobiernos de los 37 países de la región -desde Mongolia hasta Nueva Zelanda, junto con pequeñas islas del Pacífico- que fortalezcan la gobernanza y la regulación de leyes en este sentido, apoyen acciones multisectoriales y vigilen la implementación de estas iniciativas.

