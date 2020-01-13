Martin Scorsese y Quentin Tarantino, nominados al Óscar a mejor director

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020
Martin Scorsese y Quentin Tarantino

EL NUEVO DIARIO, LOS ÁNGELES (EE.UU.).- Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Todd Philips, Sam Mendes y Bong Joon-Ho son los cineastas nominados al Óscar a la mejor dirección, que se entregará en Los Ángeles (EE.UU.) el próximo 9 de febrero.

