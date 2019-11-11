Maroon 5 anuncia conciertos en Uruguay, Argentina y Colombia para 2020

En Twitter, el grupo anunció este lunes las nuevas fechas de conciertos: el 10 de marzo en Montevideo (Uruguay), el 12 de ese mismo mes en Buenos Aires (Argentina) y el 14 en Bogotá (Colombia).

“Empezaremos el 2020 en Latinoamérica”, celebró la popular banda musical en la red social Twitter.

La banda, además, colgó en Twitter el cartel promocional de cada uno de sus conciertos: que en el caso de Bogotá se celebrará en el parque Salitre Mágico, mientras que en Buenos Aires el escenario será el Campo Argentino del Polo y en Montevideo, el estadio Centenario.

Esa nueva pata de la gira, en Latinoamérica, llegará después de la parada que el grupo hará en diciembre en Las Vegas, en el estado de Nevada (EE.UU.), donde tocarán dos días seguidos, el 30 y el 31 de diciembre.

Originarios de Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), Maroon 5 debutaron en 2002 con el disco “Songs About Jane”, que se convirtió en un éxito gracias a canciones como “This Love” o “She Will Be Loved”.

En 2017 editaron “Red Pill Blues”, el sexto disco de una carrera en la que, a lo largo de los años, han publicado temas tan conocidos como “Moves Like Jagger”, “Sugar” o “What Lovers Do”.

Maroon 5 lanzó en 2018 el single “Girls Like You”, que cuenta como invitada con la rapera de origen latino Cardi B.

Y en septiembre de este año, la banda anunció un nuevo single “Memories”, una melodía sentimental y suave que, según explicó el líder de la banda Adam Levine, está pensada para “cualquiera que haya experimentado una pérdida”.

“En otras palabras, es para todos nosotros”, señaló Levine en Twitter en el momento del lanzamiento de “Memories”.