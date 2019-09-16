Mariano Rivera recibe máxima condecoración de manos de Trump

Por EFE lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El panameño Mariano Rivera, exjugador de los New York Yankees y una de las leyendas del béisbol, recibió hoy la Medalla de la Libertad por parte del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, quien le calificó como “el más grande lanzador de la historia” de ese deporte.

“¡Qué día más maravilloso!”, afirmó emocionado Rivera al inicio de la ceremonia de entrega de la condecoración civil más alta que se otorga en el país, a la que asistió su familia, así como el vicepresidente, Mike Pence, y la primera dama, Melania Trump.

Rivera, de 49 años y quien se nacionalizó en 2015, subrayó su “orgullo de ser estadounidense” a la vez que recordó su dificultad para integrarse en el país cuando llegó desde Panamá sin apenas hablar inglés.

Antes de dedicarse al deporte, había trabajado junto a su padre como pescador y estudiado para convertirse en mecánico.

Rivera fue el primer jugador de las Grandes Ligas en ser elegido de forma unánime al Salón de la Fama del béisbol.

Nacido en Puerto Caimito, un pequeño pueblo panameño, fue descubierto con apenas 20 años por un ojeador de la organización de los Yankees en Panamá lo descubrió y le propuso jugar en Estados Unidos.

El resto es historia.

Con el equipo neoyorquino ganó cinco títulos de Serie Mundial, fue el jugador más valioso en la Serie Mundial de 1999, participó en 13 Juegos de las Estrellas y en 2003 fue el más valioso de la Liga Americana.

Desde ese momento, el jugador panameño se convirtió en el mejor “cerrador” que el equipo ha tenido, hasta el año 2003, cuando anunció su retirada.

Por su parte, Trump señaló que el exlanzador de Yankees contaba con un talento entregado “por Dios”.

“Puede que sea el más grande lanzador en la historia del béisbol”, dijo Trump.

Además de sus gestas deportivas, el mandatario destacó la fe de Rivera al asegurar que era “un hombre humilde guiado por una profunda fe cristiana”.

En un comunicado emitido por la Casa Blanca, la oficina de prensa presidencial señaló el trabajo “fuera del campo de juego a través de la Mariano Rivera Foundation, mediante la cual ha ofrecido educación e inspiración a niños de bajos recursos, apoyándoles para alcanzar un mejor futuro”.

Rivera, amigo personal de Trump desde hace años, es el copresidente del Consejo Presidencial sobre Nutrición, Actividad y Nutrición.

Es el quinto deportista condecorado con la medalla de la Libertad desde que Trump llegó a la presidencia en 2017 junto con el golfista Tiger Woods; los baloncestistas Jerry West y Bob Cousy; y el de fútbol americano, Roger Staubach.

La condecoración sirve para destacar la labor de personas que “han realizado contribuciones especialmente meritorias a la seguridad de los intereses nacionales de EE.UU., la paz mundial; o con una trayectoria cultural, pública o privada significativa”.

El galardón fue creado por el presidente John F. Kennedy, quien estableció la concesión de las Medallas de la Libertad en 1963, año en que fue asesinado.

