Marc Anthony agradece la ayuda para los afectados por María en Puerto Rico

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019
Marc Anthony

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan, PR.- Marc Anthony agradeció este viernes la ayuda de quienes colaboran con la fundación “Somos una voz”, creada por el artista para proporcionar soporte a las áreas afectadas por desastres naturales en el sur de Estados Unidos, México, Puerto Rico y otras áreas del Caribe.

“Hola mi gente, decir gracias no es suficiente por el trabajo que todos han hecho desde que María afectó a nuestra isla. Ustedes son parte de los verdaderos héroes de esta historia”, dijo el cantante a través de un vídeo grabado que se proyectó en un evento de la fundación celebrado hoy en la capital puertorriqueña.

“Gracias por permitirme a mí y mis amigos ser el instrumento para poder ayudarles. En estos días en que la palabra confianza tiene más significado que nunca estoy orgulloso de ver cómo ustedes continúan luchando por nuestra gente”, destacó Anthony.

“Dicen que en la unión está la fuerza y ustedes son muestra de esos. Les mando un beso y un abrazo y que dios me los bendiga”, concluyó el breve mensaje del cantante de padres puertorriqueños.

El encuentro celebrado en San Juan tenía como objetivo destacar la labor y avances de las organizaciones que recibieron asistencia financiera luego del huracán María de septiembre de 2017.

La reunión estuvo encabezada por Irwin Redlener, presidente de “Somos Una Voz” y director del Centro Nacional para la Preparación para Desastres Instituto de la Tierra.

La cita contó con información sobre el progreso de los trabajos de las organizaciones y relativa a futuras colaboraciones entre los participantes.

Tomaron parte en el encuentro organizaciones como el Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico, la Fundación Educativa Concepción Martin, Fundación Yo No Me Quito, Grupo Guayacán, Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, LoveCity Strong, P.E.C.E.S, Resilient Power Puerto Rico y Salud Integral de la Montaña, entre muchos otros.

“Somos Una Voz” creó el programa SOMOS + SALUD que consiste en unidades móviles de salud para proveer tratamiento médico.

Incluye clínicas móviles pediátricas para mejorar el acceso y atención médica integral a niños y familias en comunidades afectadas de Puerto Rico por María.

Se calcula que los programas de “Somos una voz” han ayudado a cerca de 185.000 personas afectados por desastres naturales.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar