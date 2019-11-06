Manifestantes chilenos vandalizan sede de partido político del oficialismo

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- Un grupo de manifestantes vandalizó este miércoles la sede del partido político Unión Demócrata Independiente (UDI), uno de los que conforma la coalición oficialista Chile Vamos, en lo que ha sido calificado como acto de “violencia política”, en el marco de las protestas en el país.

Cuando se cumplen 20 días del comienzo del estallido social contra la desigualdad del país, que se ha cobrado hasta el momento al menos 20 vidas, el punto central de la convocatoria en esta jornada fue la comuna de Providencia, en el sector nororiente de la ciudad de Santiago y de clase media y media alta, siendo el vandalismo y la violencia la nota predominante.

En una de sus calles, un grupo de personas atacó la sede de la UDI, con piedras, pintadas y provocando destrozos en el exterior.

La presidenta de la UDI, Jacqueline Van Rysselberghe, dijo al diario local Emol que se trata de un hecho de “violencia política”.

“Esto claramente no es vandalismo, es violencia política”, afirmó.

Por su parte, la senadora Ena von Baer, de la UDI, dijo a CNN Chile que estos actos demuestran falta de humanidad.

“Los atacantes no tuvieron ninguna empatía con el otro. Esto no es tolerancia, no es democracia y es una tremenda falta de humanidad”, expresó.

Con el lema “Llegó la hora de marchar al oriente”, los manifestantes se autoconvocaron por redes sociales para marchar este miércoles hacia los barrios más acomodados de la capital chilena.

El epicentro de las protestas en Santiago, la céntrica Plaza Italia, también concentró esta tarde a un buen número de manifestantes, pero menor que en otras jornadas.

Pese a que la presión social que cerca al presidente Sebastián Piñera no cesa, el mandatario reiteró este martes que no tiene intención de dimitir de su cargo y que va a llegar al fin de su Gobierno porque fue elegido democráticamente “por una enorme mayoría de chilenos”.