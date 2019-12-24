Mal tiempo en la Antártida dificulta la búsqueda de avión chileno siniestrado

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- Las malas condiciones climáticas que hay en el turbulento Mar de Drake están dificultando la búsqueda del avión militar chileno siniestrado hace dos semanas cuando volaba hacia la Antártida y en el que viajaban 38 personas, informó este martes la Fuerza Aérea de Chile (FACh).

“Los medios institucionales, de la Armada de Chile y de otros organismos que participan de esta operación, se mantienen en condición de alerta a la espera de que las condiciones del tiempo permitan continuar las tareas de búsqueda”, indicó el cuerpo militar.

Toda embarcación que navegue o transite por la zona “se encuentra alertada a fin de cooperar en la búsqueda y rescate de eventuales hallazgos que puedan corresponder a este accidente”, agregó.

El Hércules C-130 despegó el 9 de diciembre a las 16.55 hora local (19.55 GMT) de la base militar de Chabunco, en Punta Arenas, y perdió el contacto cuando le quedaban cerca de una hora y 500 kilómetros para aterrizar en la base Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva, una de las más importantes de la Antártida.

El avión trasladaba a 35 militares y tres civiles que iban a hacer tareas de mantenimiento en la base y revisar el oleoducto flotante que abastece de combustible a la zona.

Los primeros restos, que correspondían a las esponjas de los estanques internos de combustible, fueron encontrados dos días después del accidente en el Mar de Drake y posteriormente se fueron hallando restos humanos, pero desde entonces se ha avanzado muy poco en la búsqueda por lo extremo del clima.

De una extensión de 800 kilómetros, el Mar de Drake separa Suramérica del continente helado y sus aguas están consideradas unas de las más turbulentas del planeta, con vientos superiores a los 100 km/h, olas de hasta 10 metros de altura y una profundidad del océano de cuatro kilómetros.

El avión siniestrado, fabricado por la estadounidense Lockheed Martin y adquirido por Chile en 2012, experimentó en 2016 un problema en su tren de aterrizaje cuando se disponía a completar ese mismo trayecto y el comandante decidió regresar a Punta Arenas por razones de seguridad.

Mientras las investigaciones siguen su curso a cargo del fiscal de Punta Arenas, Eugenio Campos, la FACh no descarta ninguna hipótesis sobre las causas del accidente.

El accidente es la peor tragedia aérea en el país desde 2011, cuando cayó al mar un avión con 21 personas que se dirigía al archipiélago Juan Fernández, unos 670 kilómetros de distancia de la costa chilena, cargado de ayuda humanitaria para su reconstrucción tras el terremoto de magnitud 8,8 de 2010.

