Maduro repudia el “golpe de Estado” contra Evo Morales en Bolivia

Por EFE domingo 10 de noviembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, condenó este domingo el “golpe de Estado” que, denunció, sufrió su par boliviano, Evo Morales, quien renunció a su cargo en medio de protestas antigubernamentales.

“Condenamos categóricamente el golpe de Estado consumado contra el hermano presidente Evo Morales”, indicó Maduro en su cuenta de Twitter.

El mandatario venezolano agregó que los “movimientos sociales y políticos del mundo” se declaran “en movilización para exigir la preservación de la vida de los pueblos originarios bolivianos víctimas del racismo”.

Morales confirmó que renuncia a la Presidencia después de casi 14 años en el poder en un vídeo desde algún lugar indeterminado, tras haber dimitido en cascada la mayoría de su Gobierno.

El líder boliviano apreció en la televisión para anunciar su renuncia, tras lamentar un “golpe cívico” y que la Policía se hubiera replegado a sus cuarteles en los últimos días.

Pidió a los líderes opositores Carlos Mesa y Luis Fernando Camacho, a los que acusa de instar un golpe de Estado para echarle del poder, que “no maltraten” a los bolivianos y les “dejen de patear”.

“No queremos enfrentamientos”, agregó, a la vez que dijo renunciar para propiciar la “pacificación” de Bolivia y que “vuelva la paz social”.

El país atraviesa una seria crisis desde las elecciones del 20 de octubre, en las que fue proclamado vencedor pero la oposición denunció fraude y pidió su renuncia.

Los enfrentamientos entre afines y contrarios a Morales dejan desde entonces tres muertos y más de cuatrocientos heridos.

La Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) había emitido a primera hora de este domingo un informe que advertía de serias irregularidades en el cómputo de los resultados de los comicios generales del 20 de octubre, que ganó Morales.

Mientras, la Fiscalía anunció el procesamiento de los miembros del Tribunal Electoral del país.

Anuncios