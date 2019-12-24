Maduro pide a Perú la detención del opositor venezolano Vilca Fernández

Por EFE lunes 23 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, pidió este lunes al Gobierno de Martín Vizcarra la detención en Perú del opositor venezolano Vilca Fernández, a quien acusó de estar detrás del asalto a un cuartel militar en el sur del país, y por el que también señaló a los mandatarios de Colombia, Ecuador, Brasil y el propio Perú.

“Yo pido que se capture bajo las leyes internacionales a este terrorista llamado Vilca Fernández, que en las redes sociales asumió la autoría del ataque al cuartel militar venezolano”, dijo Maduro en un acto de trabajo transmitido en cadena obligatoria de radio y televisión.

El Gobierno de Maduro informó el domingo que un grupo armado “ultraderechista” robó el parque de armas de una instalación militar en el estado de Amazonas, que limita con Brasil, y ligó al jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, a quien más de 50 países reconocen como presidente, con este ataque.

También al dirigente opositor Leopoldo López, que en la actualidad permanece en calidad de huésped en la residencia del embajador español en Caracas, Jesús Silva, y al legislador Gilber Caro.

Anuncios