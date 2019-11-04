Maduro llama “pelele del imperialismo” a Bukele tras expulsar a diplomáticos

Por EFE domingo 3 de noviembre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, calificó este domingo de “traidor y pelele del imperialismo” a su homólogo de El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, quien ayer sábado ordenó expulsar a los diplomáticos venezolanos acreditados en su país.

“Da vergüenza ver cómo se derrite frente al imperialismo una persona que llegó a la Presidencia con alguna esperanza para el pueblo salvadoreño”, dijo Maduro en la clausura del “Encuentro Antimperialista de Solidaridad, por la Democracia y contra el Neoliberalismo” que se celebra en La Habana.

Maduro, cuya presencia en este foro no había sido anunciada, aseguró que “ningún mequetrefe va a separar a los pueblos de El Salvador y Venezuela” y advirtió de que “el que se mete con nosotros se seca, y se secará Bukele”.

El Gobierno venezolano aplicó este domingo el principio de reciprocidad y ordenó la expulsión de los diplomáticos de El Salvador acreditados en el país petrolero, según informó el ministro venezolano de Exteriores, Jorge Arreaza.

El canciller de Nicolás Maduro también arremetió contra Bukele, quien -dijo- “asume oficialmente el triste papel de peón de la política exterior de EE.UU., al dar oxígeno a su estrategia de agresión contra el pueblo venezolano”.

Según un comunicado publicado por el gobernante salvadoreño en sus redes sociales, la expulsión del cuerpo diplomático venezolano acreditado en El Salvador responde al desconocimiento de “la legitimidad del gobierno (del presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás) Maduro”, y al reconocimiento como presidente encargado del país del jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó.

En reiteradas ocasiones, Bukele, de la derechista Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional (GANA), se ha pronunciado en contra “del régimen de Maduro”, hasta el punto de que decidió no invitarlo a su toma de posesión, el pasado 1 de junio.

