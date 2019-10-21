Maduro llama “estúpido” a Lenín Moreno y se deslinda de protestas regionales

Por EFE domingo 20 de octubre, 2019
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, llamó este domingo “estúpido” a su homólogo ecuatoriano, Lenín Moreno, al tiempo que se deslindó de las protestas que han sacudido en días recientes a ese país y a otros de América Latina.

“Ahora me echan la culpa de todo a mí y a Venezuela”, dijo Maduro durante un acto con simpatizantes al recordar las últimas manifestaciones antigubernamentales en Ecuador y Chile.

“Se alzó el pueblo de Ecuador contra el Fondo Monetario Internacional (y) dice el estúpido de Lenín Moreno que fue que yo envié a 200 hombres allá, es una ofensa al movimiento indígena, es una ofensa al pueblo de Ecuador del estúpido de Lenín Moreno”, añadió.

En ese sentido, el líder chavista aseguró que el modelo capitalista que, asegura impera en estos países, y la desigualdad generada por medidas impuestas por el Fondo Monetario Internacional son los verdaderos detonantes de las protestas.

“No es culpa de Maduro”, insistió.

Con estas declaraciones, Maduro -en el poder desde 2013- salió al paso de la denuncia de Moreno, que lo acusó de estar, junto al expresidente ecuatoriano Rafael Correa, detrás de las protestas en ese país.

En tanto el canciller de Colombia, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, hizo lo propio al señalar ante la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) los presuntos “intentos desestabilizadores en varios países, promovidos por el dictador Maduro”.

Ayer, el número dos del chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, había deslindado al Gobierno venezolano de las manifestaciones y trasladado la culpa al Fondo Monetario Internacional.

Asimismo, señaló que países como Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Brasil y Honduras “a reventar” por una “sobredosis de neoliberalismo”.

“Esos países van a reventar porque tienen una sobredosis de neoliberalismo, y eso no lo aguanta nadie”, dijo Cabello a periodistas antes de liderar una marcha en Caracas.

“Es apenas la brisita, lo que viene ahora es un huracán”, agregó sobre las manifestaciones.

En paralelo a estas protestas, Venezuela atraviesa su propia crisis económica y política, desde que enero pasado la oposición y buena parte de comunidad internacional no reconocieran el nuevo mandato de 6 años de Maduro y el jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, proclamara un Gobierno interino que apoyan más de 50 países, con Estados Unidos a la cabeza.